Tolono Unity exerts defensive dominance to doom Harrisburg 21-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Tolono Unity as it controlled Harrisburg's offense 21-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Tolono Unity opened with a 7-0 advantage over Harrisburg through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Tolono Unity darted to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on October 14, Tolono Unity squared off with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

