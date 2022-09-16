Tolono Unity hammers Paris 44-6

Tolono Unity left no doubt on Friday, controlling Paris from start to finish for a 44-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The Rockets' offense struck in front for a 32-0 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Tolono Unity jumped to a 44-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

