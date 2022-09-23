 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity mows down Bloomington Central Catholic 41-14

Tolono Unity dismissed Bloomington Central Catholic by a 41-14 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Bloomington Central Catholic faced off on September 24, 2021 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Tolono Unity faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on September 9 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap

