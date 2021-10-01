 Skip to main content
Tolono Unity mows down Pontiac Township 48-6

Tolono Unity left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Pontiac Township 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 20-0 lead over Pontiac Township.

Tolono Unity's offense breathed fire to a 42-6 lead over Pontiac Township at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

