Tolono Unity mows down Pontiac Township 48-6

Tolono Unity left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Pontiac Township 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 20-0 lead over Pontiac Township.
Tolono Unity's offense breathed fire to a 42-6 lead over Pontiac Township at the intermission.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
