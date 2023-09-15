Tolono Unity unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Decatur St. Teresa 42-21 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 14-7 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Rockets fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-14 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-21.

