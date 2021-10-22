Tolono Unity pockets narrow victory over Monticello 33-27

Tolono Unity edged Monticello in a close 33-27 encounter in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

Monticello took a 14-7 lead over Tolono Unity heading to halftime locker room.

The Sages had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Rockets 27-20.

