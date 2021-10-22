Tolono Unity pockets narrow victory over Monticello 33-27

Tolono Unity edged Monticello in a close 33-27 encounter in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Monticello took a 14-7 lead over Tolono Unity heading to halftime locker room.
The Sages had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Rockets 27-20.
Recently on October 8 , Monticello squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.