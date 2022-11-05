Tolono Unity rides to cruise-control win over Mt. Carmel 35-14

Tolono Unity recorded a big victory over Mt. Carmel 35-14 at Tolono Unity High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Tolono Unity moved ahead over Mt. Carmel when the final quarter began 22-7.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.