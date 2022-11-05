 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity rides to cruise-control win over Mt. Carmel 35-14

Tolono Unity recorded a big victory over Mt. Carmel 35-14 at Tolono Unity High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Tolono Unity moved ahead over Mt. Carmel when the final quarter began 22-7.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-7 points differential.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Mt Carmel squared off with November 20, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 21, Tolono Unity squared off with Monticello in a football game. For more, click here.

