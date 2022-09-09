Tolono Unity sets early tone to dominate Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 62-20

Tolono Unity took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 62-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on September 10, 2021 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.
