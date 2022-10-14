 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity sprints past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 26-12

Tolono Unity called "game" in the waning moments of a 26-12 defeat of Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Illinois high school football on October 14.

The Rockets' offense moved in front for a 20-12 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off on October 15, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Tolono Unity took on Pontiac Township on September 30 at Pontiac Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

