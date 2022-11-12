 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tolono Unity tells Fairbury Prairie Central "No Soup For You" in shutout 14-0

Tolono Unity unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Fairbury Prairie Central in a 14-0 shutout on November 12 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 7-0 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 28, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Harrisburg on October 29 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

