Tolono Unity tells Fairbury Prairie Central "No Soup For You" in shutout 14-0

Tolono Unity unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Fairbury Prairie Central in a 14-0 shutout on November 12 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Tolono Unity a 7-0 lead over Fairbury Prairie Central.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Rockets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

