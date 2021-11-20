Tolono Unity wins tense tussle with Mt. Carmel 28-21

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tolono Unity's locker room after Saturday's 28-21 win against Mt. Carmel in Illinois high school football on November 20.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tolono Unity and Mt. Carmel settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
Mt. Carmel climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-14 lead at intermission.
Tolono Unity remained on top of Mt. Carmel through a scoreless third quarter.
Tolono Unity avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.