Tolono Unity wins tense tussle with Mt. Carmel 28-21

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tolono Unity's locker room after Saturday's 28-21 win against Mt. Carmel in Illinois high school football on November 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tolono Unity and Mt. Carmel settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Mt. Carmel climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-14 lead at intermission.

Tolono Unity remained on top of Mt. Carmel through a scoreless third quarter.

Tolono Unity avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.