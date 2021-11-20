 Skip to main content
Tolono Unity wins tense tussle with Mt. Carmel 28-21

A sigh of relief filled the air in Tolono Unity's locker room after Saturday's 28-21 win against Mt. Carmel in Illinois high school football on November 20.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tolono Unity and Mt. Carmel settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Mt. Carmel climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 21-14 lead at intermission.

Tolono Unity remained on top of Mt. Carmel through a scoreless third quarter.

Tolono Unity avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

