Too close for comfort: Champaign Central strains past Granite City 18-13

Champaign Central surfed the tension to ride to an 18-13 win over Granite City in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Granite City started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Champaign Central at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Granite City had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Champaign Central 7-6.

It took a 12-6 rally, but the Maroons were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

