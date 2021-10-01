Too close for comfort: Charleston edges Taylorville 34-28

Charleston poked just enough holes in Taylorville's defense to garner a taut 34-28 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1. .
The Tornadoes showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over the Trojans as the first quarter ended.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Charleston broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over Taylorville.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.