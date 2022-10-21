Too close for comfort: Clinton strains past Sullivan 28-20

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Clinton didn't mind, dispatching Sullivan 28-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.
Clinton moved over Sullivan 21-20 heading to the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Redskins 7-0 in the final quarter.
