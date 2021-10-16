 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort, Decatur MacArthur strains past Springfield 42-34

Mighty close, mighty fine, Decatur MacArthur wore a victory shine after clipping Springfield 42-34 on October 16 in Illinois football.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 28-14 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Generals and the Senators were both scoreless.

Decatur MacArthur chalked up this decision in spite of Springfield's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

