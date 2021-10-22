 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort, New Berlin strains past Pleasant Plains 32-24

Early action on the scoreboard pushed New Berlin to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Pleasant Plains 32-24 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 8, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin took on Riverton on October 8 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Cardinals showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-0 advantage over the Pretzels as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 16-12 at halftime over the Pretzels.

The Pretzels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-16 lead over the Cardinals.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Pretzels, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-8 fourth quarter, too.

