Too close for comfort, Shelbyville strains past Warrensburg-Latham 21-14

Shelbyville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Warrensburg-Latham 21-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on September 10 , Shelbyville squared up on Clinton in a football game .

The Rams drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Cardinals after the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Shelbyville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

