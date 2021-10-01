Too much fuss: Champaign Centennial stresses Bloomington 40-20

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Champaign Centennial broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-7 lead over Bloomington.

