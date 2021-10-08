Too much fuss: Mt. Zion stresses Collinsville 36-21

Mt. Zion handed Collinsville a tough 36-21 loss on October 8 in Illinois football action.
Recently on September 24 , Mt Zion squared up on Lincoln in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Zion jumped in front of Collinsville 9-7 to begin the second quarter.
Collinsville took a 21-17 lead over Mt. Zion heading to the intermission locker room.
Mt. Zion broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-21 lead over Collinsville.
