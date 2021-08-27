Too much punch: Pana knocks out Vandalia 46-26

Pana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Vandalia 46-26 in Illinois high school football action on August 27.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 13-13 fourth quarter.
The Panthers' domination showed as they carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pana's offense stormed to a 26-7 lead over Vandalia at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 10-0 lead over the Vandals.
