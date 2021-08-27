Too much punch: Paxton-Buckley-Loda knocks out Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 28-8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda charged Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and collected a 28-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda opened a mammoth 21-0 gap over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at the intermission.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central after the first quarter.

