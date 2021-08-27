Too much punch: Westville knocks out Seneca 25-6

Westville dumped Seneca 25-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Tigers and the Fighting Irish were both scoreless.

Westville's offense jumped to a 13-6 lead over Seneca at the intermission.

