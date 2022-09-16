Too wild to tame: Springfield topples Normal University 32-13

Springfield charged Normal University and collected a 32-13 victory at Normal University High on September 16 in Illinois football action.
Springfield opened with a 12-6 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Springfield moved to a 26-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Senators put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 6-0 in the last stanza.
In recent action on September 2, Normal University faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 2 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.