Too wild to tame: Springfield topples Normal University 32-13

Springfield charged Normal University and collected a 32-13 victory at Normal University High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Springfield opened with a 12-6 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Springfield moved to a 26-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 6-0 in the last stanza.

