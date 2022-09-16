 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Springfield topples Normal University 32-13

Springfield charged Normal University and collected a 32-13 victory at Normal University High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Springfield opened with a 12-6 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Springfield moved to a 26-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 6-0 in the last stanza.

In recent action on September 2, Normal University faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 2 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

