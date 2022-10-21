Too wild to tame: St. Joseph-Ogden topples Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34-20

St. Joseph-Ogden handed Paxton-Buckley-Loda a tough 34-20 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St Joseph-Ogden squared off with October 22, 2021 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Monticello on October 7 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
