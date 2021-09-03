Tough tussle: Champaign Centennial steps past Danville 13-6

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Champaign Centennial to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Danville 13-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Champaign Centennial remained on top of Danville through a scoreless third quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, Danville would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 28-12 lead on Champaign Centennial.

Champaign Centennial drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Danville after the first quarter.

