Tremont finds its footing in victory over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6

Tremont rolled past Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op for a comfortable 48-6 victory at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-Op on August 27 in Illinois football action. .

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Turks enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Storm with a 48-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Turks drew first blood by forging a 40-0 margin over the Storm after the first quarter.

