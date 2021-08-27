Tremont finds its footing in victory over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 48-6

Tremont rolled past Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op for a comfortable 48-6 victory at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-Op on August 27 in Illinois football action. .

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Turks enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Storm with a 48-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Turks drew first blood by forging a 40-0 margin over the Storm after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.