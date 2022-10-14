 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola blankets Warrensburg-Latham with swarming defensive effort 52-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Tuscola shutout Warrensburg-Latham 52-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

Last season, Tuscola and Warrensburg-Latham squared off with October 15, 2021 at Warrensburg-Latham High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Warrensburg-Latham took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 30 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

