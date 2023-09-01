Tuscola collected a solid win over Carlyle in a 49-30 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Tuscola opened with a 21-14 advantage over Carlyle through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Indians got within 28-22.

Tuscola moved to a 42-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

