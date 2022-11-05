 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuscola escapes Jacksonville Routt Catholic in thin win 29-26

Tuscola eventually plied victory away from Jacksonville Routt Catholic 29-26 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Tuscola and Jacksonville Routt Catholic settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Warriors opened a thin 14-13 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Tuscola and Jacksonville Routt Catholic were both scoreless.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Rockets 15-13 in the final quarter.

In recent action on October 21, Tuscola faced off against Macon Meridian and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on October 21 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop. For more, click here.

