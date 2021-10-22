Tuscola finds its footing in victory over Macon Meridian 33-7

Yes, Tuscola looked superb in beating Macon Meridian, but no autographs please after its 33-7 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Macon Meridian squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.
The Warriors' offense jumped to a 20-7 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.
Tuscola's might showed as it carried a 33-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.