Tuscola finds its footing in victory over Macon Meridian 33-7

Yes, Tuscola looked superb in beating Macon Meridian, but no autographs please after its 33-7 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Macon Meridian squared up on Moweaqua Central A & M in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over the Hawks after the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 20-7 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Tuscola's might showed as it carried a 33-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

