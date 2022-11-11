Tuscola football lives the 'next man up' mentality as it faces No. 1 Ridgeview-Lexington

TUSCOLA — The Tuscola football team that won the final Cola Wars battle with Arcola back in Week 1 is not the same Warriors team that is preparing for their Class 1A quarterfinals game against Ridgeview-Lexington on Saturday.

The football cliche of "next man up" is the team's reality as a steady stream of season-ending and long-term injuries have shifted players' roles and brought youth from JV to the varsity roster.

"We've been set back by a lot of key injuries to a lot of our veteran kids," Tuscola head coach Andy Romine said. "When you look out there, we've got a couple freshmen on the field together. We've got a bunch of sophomores scattered around. We are sprinkled with a bunch of young kids who are playing hard and you are seeing marked improvement every week. I still at this point don't know if we have hit our peak."

This transition is most clear at the running back position, where leading rusher Ben Hornady was lost for the season in Week 8.

Freshman Dylan Graves stepped in and had 227 yards on the ground and three TDs against Meridian in Week 9. He added 84 yards to lead the team in Round 1 against Mount Sterling Brown County.

In Round 2 against Jacksonville Routt, it was junior Austin Cummings who stepped up, rushing for 108 yards and touchdown.

"Austin has been a big surprise. It's not surprising that he can do it but you just want him out on the perimeter because he puts so much pressure on opponents defensively," Romine said. "But when we got a little beat up, you've got to find your best guys the ball and moving him into the backfield was part of it

Dylan, as a freshman, has gotten better since he started playing. They have done a really good job of rushing by committee. We hate that Ben is not here to be in uniform but these guys are doing a good job for us."

In the regular season, Cummings was the Warriors' second-leading receiver with 315 yards, behind Hunter Branca's 507 yards.

"I was kind of nervous about it but I knew I had to step up. I think that I was the best candidate for the spot," Cummings said. "Last week, we were playing really fast and I had a good offensive line playing really hard. I feel like our linemen did really good and we were able to get a lot of rushing yards (269 total rushing yards)."

When it is crunch time inside the five, the Warriors turn to lineman Chris Boyd to pound it over the goal line. Boyd was the silver medalist at last spring's Class 1A Boys State Track and Field Meet in the shot put.

"Chris is probably the most freakish explosive athlete. He is a ridiculous guard who has a shot at being an All-Stater this season," Romine said. "When you get into a heavy package, I thought if somebody can thwart us, Chris can just move the pile himself. We aren't afraid to give it to him. He knows what he's doing with the ball in his hand and he can move the pile."

Along with the improvement of junior quarterback Jordan Quinn, the Warriors have found what they've needed on defense to grind out two tight victories in the playoffs.

"Jordan's growth has been immense and yet he is still unbelievably inexperienced. At the youth level, he didn't play any quarterback. As a quarterback, he is so far away from his ceiling and yet is so much better than he was a month ago," Romine said. "He has been a little beat up but we think he's going to be as healthy as he has been in a number of weeks on Saturday. We are going to need him to be good this week."

Quinn's first career start was in Week 1 and he is now battling in the quarterfinals. That journey has led to increased confidence, even through the challenges.

"I had confidence that the team was going to be good but as the year goes on and with all the injuries and everything that has happened, it's hard to imagine us in this spot now," Quinn said. "I'm glad our team has fought and scrapped for every piece that we deserve. We have five seniors out and it is unfortunate that they don't get to play but it is always the next man up in the program. Everyone has done a good job stepping up and we've been really good."

With another week of practice under their belt, Romine is hoping for some continued improvement on Saturday from the underclassmen.

"If we are where we were last week, we don't have a chance. If we are a week better than we what we played last week, then we've got a chance to be in the game with a shot to win it," Romine said. "We had one turnover and one punt last Saturday but other than that we were able to move the ball pretty consistently. I think that if someone is going to stop us in the playoffs, it is going to be us."

Tuscola's last loss came in Week 7 to Class 2A No. 1 seeded St. Teresa, 38-7. Facing a similarly ranked team in 1A No. 1 Ridgeview, Quinn has confidence in his team's game plan.

"Against St. T, we had a really good game plan and I think early on, you could see that our stuff was really working. I think that shows if you trust in it, the ball will move and we will score," Quinn said. "I don't think we have played our best game yet. We're definitely playing our best football late in the year, which is what you want. We are still looking for that best game."