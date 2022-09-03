Tuscola hustles by Toledo Cumberland 40-22

Tuscola called "game" in the waning moments of a 40-22 defeat of Toledo Cumberland in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Tuscola drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Toledo Cumberland after the first quarter.

Tuscola steamrolled to a 40-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

