Tuscola soars over Macon Meridian 55-17

Tuscola's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Macon Meridian 55-17 at Macon Meridian High on October 21 in Illinois football action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.