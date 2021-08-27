Tuscola takes a toll on Arcola 20-7

Tuscola grabbed a 20-7 victory at the expense of Arcola in Illinois high school football on August 27.

The Warriors jumped on top ahead of the Purple Riders 20-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 13-0 at halftime.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over the Purple Riders after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.