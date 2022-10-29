Tuscola wins tense tussle with Mt. Sterling Brown County 20-18

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tuscola nabbed it to nudge past Mt. Sterling Brown County 20-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Mt. Sterling Brown County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Tuscola as the first quarter ended.

The Hornets proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 16-14 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Tuscola broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-16 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County.

The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.