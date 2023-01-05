Tuscola's Andy Romine is the Herald & Review's 2022 Area Football Coach of the Year

TUSCOLA – After missing out on the playoffs last season for the first time in Andy Romine's tenure as Tuscola head football coach, the 2022 Warriors bounced back to advance to the Class 1A quarterfinals.

That was accomplished despite injuries throwing the roster into constant flux with Romine and his staff finding willing and able young players to fill the voids.

"If I had a crystal ball and could look ahead, if you would have told me what we were going to have to deal with on the injury front and then see the outcome of the season, I would have thought we were ahead of schedule," Romine said. "We ended up playing with a lot of young kids. We had 11 seniors but only six of those seniors dressed late in the playoffs and maybe five were healthy."

Romine is the Herald & Review's selection as the 2022 Area Football Coach of the Year. It is the second time he has won the honor after also winning in 2017.

Question: How was the program able to foster the idea of "next man up" up and down the roster?

Romine: "Our kids work really hard. We will tell them when they are in a group huddle, at some point this season, somebody who doesn't think they are going to have a big role is going to have a big role. Usually at our level, you're talking to a kid who's a sophomore but in this case, we had to play some freshman late in the year. It puts an emphasis on their need to prepare to be ready to go when they do. Our kids are winners and they are tough kids. Footballs is really important to them and so if that hits home, those kids will work really hard and be ready to go if their number is called."

Q: One of those big loses to injury was senior running back Ben Hornaday.

Romine: "Ben was averaging 100 yards a game and had a concussion and didn't play Week 4 against Shelbyville. He came right back and had another couple hundred yard games and then had an MCL issue in Week 7. Ben is a program kid and Tuscola High School is important to him and his whole family. He was having a really, really good season mostly because of how hard he worked to develop himself as a football player. Unfortunately, it got the derailed late in the year from an injury. It doesn't seem to be terribly serious and he should be ready to go for track season, which we are excited about."

Q: The team was able to pick up two close playoff victories (20-18 over Mount Sterling Brown County and 29-26 over Jacksonville Routt Catholic). What did you like about those games?

Romine: "We have scored the ball so well over the years and we have talked about how we need to get to the point where we can win some games 28-21, when it gets a little bit tougher to score. As we started to get some kids hurt and it limited our production offensively, I think the kids that we had on the defensive side of the ball put an emphasis on trying to be really good defensively so that we can win some of those games that were low scoring. We were still fairly young on that side of the ball and got a lot better as the year went on. I was really pleased with their defense."

Q: What are your thoughts on junior quarterback Jordan Quinn's growth this season?

Romine: "It was his first full season as a quarterback. Certainly some things will get better just because he's going to have more experience and then things we've got to put an emphasis on. He's a really intelligent kid and he's going to get the ball to the right place. More important than anything is, he's a senior next season and he's going to be a captain for us. He's got the ability to rally kids and the kids believe in him. He's an accountable kid and that kind of forces other people within the program to be accountable too. He works hard and I'm excited about his development going into next year."

Q: During the season, how did you rely on your assistants -- Lenny Sementi, Ted Minger, Pat Pierce, Josh Shelmadine, Conner Plotner and Drew Sterkel -- to help you navigate the challenges?

Romine: "The consistency we have with our staff is pretty incredible. The least amount of experience for our entire staff is going on eight or nine years. They are a guys that you can trust but more importantly, it's a group of guys that are good with kids. I think if you talk to our kids, the thing they would tell you is we've got a group of guys that will invest in them. I don't think you will find a lot of group that are better. Anytime you are fortunate enough to be recognized or something like this, I like to point out that it is a program award. It certainly doesn't happen without the efforts of a lot of people."

Q: What do you see for the future of the team?

Romine: "We ended the season really young. These next three or four months are going to be big for our development here in the weight room. We usually make a big move from January to April and I'm hoping we can do that again. It's kind of been a staple for us if we're able to do that, it could be an exciting fall for us next year in 2023."

