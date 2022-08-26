Tuscola's Jordan Quinn has strong performance in victory against Arcola in 109th edition of the Cola Wars

TUSCOLA -- Tuscola football relied on the run initially to support first-time starter Jordan Quinn on Friday in the team's season opener against Class 1A No. 9 Arcola. As Quinn found more confidence, the Warriors' passing game opened up as well, as Tuscola defeated the Purple Riders 30-13 in the 109th edition of the Cola Wars.

Tuscola running back Ben Hornaday scored the first touchdown of the season with a 10-yard score with 8:03 left in the first quarter to put the Warriors up 7-0.

Hunter Branca added a rushing touchdown from three yards out in the final seconds of the first quarter to put Tuscola up 14-0.

Quinn threw his first passing touchdown to Austin Cummings with 10:00 minutes left before halftime and Tuscola led 21-0.

Arcola fought back with a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tanner Thomas to Austin Kutz to narrow the score to 21-6.

With :11 left before halftime, Thomas added a rushing touchdown from 11 yards out to make is 21-13 going into halftime.

Neither team could get their offense moving in the third quarter until Quinn ran in a score from five yards out with :54 seconds remaining in the quarter to put Tuscola up 28-13.

On the ensuing possession, a mishandled punt snap allowed Arcola's Bryan Mendoza to be tackled in the end zone for a safety, giving Tuscola the 30-13 victory.

Quinn finished 9-for-19 for 145 yards and one touchdown and one interception. He added 74 yards on the ground and a second touchdown. Branca led the Warriors receivers with four catches for 68 yards.

Thomas was 11-for-21 for 152 yards with a touchdown and one interception. He had 31 yards rushing with one touchdown. Purple Riders receiver Austin Kutz was Thomas' favorite target with 113 yards receiving and a TD.

Friday's victory is the 15th consecutive for Tuscola and the last meeting for the immediate future. Arcola's Lincoln Prairie Conference expands to 10 teams next season with the addition of Nokomis and Sullivan/Okaw Valley, removing non-conference games from Purple Riders schedule going forward.