Vice-grip defense fuels Athens' win over Riverton 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Athens followed in snuffing Riverton's offense 49-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Athens jumped in front of Riverton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Athens roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on September 30, Athens squared off with Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

