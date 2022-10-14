Vice-grip defense fuels Athens' win over Riverton 49-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Athens followed in snuffing Riverton's offense 49-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Athens jumped in front of Riverton 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Athens roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.