View from above: Breese Central's quick lead takes Mt. Zion out of its game 21-18

Breese Central broke in front early and tripped Mt. Zion for a 21-18 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Breese Central drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Mt. Zion inched back to a 14-11 deficit.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

