Villa Grove-Heritage Coop bounces Kansas Tri-County Coop in up-and-down tilt 55-6

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop scored early and often in a 55-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop drew first blood by forging a 35-6 margin over Kansas Tri-County Coop after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' supremacy showed as they carried a 55-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and fourth quarters.

