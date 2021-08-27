Villa Grove-Heritage Coop rains down on Fisher 26-14

No quarter was granted as Villa Grove-Heritage Coop blunted Fisher's plans 26-14 on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Blue Devils broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-14 lead over the Bunnies.

Fisher took a 14-13 lead over Villa Grove-Heritage Coop heading to the intermission locker room.

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop moved in front of Fisher 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

