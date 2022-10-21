Villa Grove rains down on Arcola 20-6

Villa Grove put together a victorious gameplan to stop Arcola 20-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

The Blue Devils fought to a 12-6 halftime margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Devils, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 final quarter, too.

