Virden North Mac dominates Greenville 50-14

Virden North Mac dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-14 win over Greenville in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Virden North Mac drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Greenville after the first quarter.

The Panthers opened an immense 22-0 gap over the Comets at the intermission.

Virden North Mac stormed to a 36-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

