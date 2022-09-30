 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virden North Mac dominates Greenville 50-14

  • 0

Virden North Mac dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-14 win over Greenville in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Virden North Mac drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Greenville after the first quarter.

The Panthers opened an immense 22-0 gap over the Comets at the intermission.

Virden North Mac stormed to a 36-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 16, Virden North Mac squared off with Litchfield in a football game . Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News