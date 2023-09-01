Virden North Mac topped Gillespie 28-22 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Miners had a 22-14 edge on the Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Virden North Mac and Gillespie locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Virden North Mac and Gillespie played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

