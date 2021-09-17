Virden North Mac finds its footing in victory over New Berlin 40-6

Virden North Mac's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple New Berlin 40-6 in Illinois high school football on September 17.
The Panthers opened with a 24-6 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
