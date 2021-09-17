 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virden North Mac finds its footing in victory over New Berlin 40-6

  • 0

Virden North Mac's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple New Berlin 40-6 in Illinois high school football on September 17.

The Panthers opened with a 24-6 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

Recently on September 3 , New Berlin squared up on Auburn in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Highlights from St Teresa Meridian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News