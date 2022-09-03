Virden North Mac passes stress test against Piasa Southwestern 26-9

Virden North Mac notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Piasa Southwestern 26-9 on September 2 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Virden North Mac a 2-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.

The Panthers registered a 20-9 advantage at halftime over the Piasa Birds.

Virden North Mac thundered to a 26-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.