Virden North Mac sets a fast pace to trip Olney Richland County 34-6

Virden North Mac stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 34-6 win over Olney Richland County in Illinois high school football action on September 11.

Virden North Mac opened with a 12-0 advantage over Olney Richland County through the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense darted to a 20-6 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The Panthers' supremacy showed as they carried a 34-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Virden North Mac finish off Olney Richland County.

