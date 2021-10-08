Warrensburg-Latham claims gritty victory against Clinton 30-22

Warrensburg-Latham upended Clinton for a narrow 30-22 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Cardinals drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.
Clinton took a 14-10 lead over Warrensburg-Latham heading to halftime locker room.
Warrensburg-Latham broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Clinton.
The Cardinals' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 13-8 scoring edge over the Maroons.
