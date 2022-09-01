Warrensburg-Latham football is finding its identity with sophomore QB Brayden Hickey

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg-Latham football head coach Aaron Fricke had a lot of unanswered questions going into Week 1.

The team was facing Argenta-Oreana, which had a new coach and a larger roster while the Cardinals' own roster had a tremendous change over itself.

Gone were last season's offensive senior standouts Jacob Six, Ethan Yaroch, Mason Hawkins, Greg Allen, Jake Sarver and Luke Hall, and Fricke didn't know exactly how the team was going to open the season.

"We didn't know what we were. We have two seniors this year and maybe you are thinking rebuild," Fricke said. "The mistakes were there in Week 1 and we had a lot of penalties. We were in the red zone four or five times and didn't score. That's the big difference between last year and this year. We know we have some talent so some growing pains are expected."

But Warrensburg's defense kept the Bombers off the scoreboard, as the Cardinals won 25-0. The offense, now led by Warrensburg sophomore Brayden Hickey, adapted well to everything Argenta threw at them.

"Brayden is a gamer. You only see these kids every once in a while. In practice you will think, OK, he looks like a sophomore today, but then he got in that game and he was different," Fricke said. "(Argenta) blitzed us way more than we expected so he had to break a lot of sacks. We had to throw more than we were anticipating. He stepped up and played like he had been starting for two years. I'm sure we will hit bumps in the road but it was a hell of a performance last Friday."

Hickey was 15-for-23 for 172 yards and a passing touchdown in his varsity debut. On the ground, he added 97 yards and two scores as the Cardinals leading rusher.

"I feel like we played decent in the first half but a little slow with the first game nerves starting out," Hickey said. "In the second half, we turned it up a bit. I feel like all of the pressure is on me during the games. It was a little nerve-racking at first but after that first play, it was gone."

Having Hickey step into the leading rushing spot last Friday wasn't what Fricke hoped for but he knew Hickey could respond.

"Brayden played JV for us last year and he fits that mold that I like as an offensive coordinator. I like having a big quarterback that can run," Fricke said. "We had it my first year with Nate Hayes and Jacob Six was a phenomenal quarterback but he wasn't the biggest kid. So now we're able to use the quarterback on inside runs. He also has a heck of an arm and we have three years to kind of mold that."

Argenta was clogging the running lanes and not giving any easy opportunities for the Cardinals No. 1 running back Lorenzo Wright, who had 46 yards on 10 carries. Instead, Wright caught some screen passes out of the backfield and had 105 yards receiving on seven catches.

"The way Argenta packed the box, it took most of the running game out. With all that pressure, we hit a lot of screens," Fricke said. "(Lorenzo) played a little bit last year and got some reps on varsity. We knew he was going to be our workhorse but (Argenta) took him away right off of the bat. Hopefully Bryden won't have to carry it like that every week."

Must to avoid

During practice, Fricke has noticed that middle linebacker and right guard Mason Stewart's teammates actively avoid him.

"For us, Mason is our thumper. You don't want to line up in the hole and hit that kid. The kids at practice know that, too, and he is the most avoided player at practice because of how physical he is," Fricke said. "He's football smart and was a JFL quarterback. He has experience seeing the game from a lot of different perspectives."

Stewart led the team with 3.5 tackles for a loss against Argenta and had 4.5 total tackles.

"I feel like I have to be a leader out here and have a big voice. Whenever everybody's head gets down, I've got to pick them up," Stewart said. "This summer, I was focused on being more physical. We are pretty young and we don't have a lot of experience, so we have to be physical upfront."

Fricke sees Stewart as a player who would have also stood out in a different era of football.

"Old school coaches from the 1960s and 70s would love this kid. He does a good job of reading his keys and going through the line. He is quick for his size and I don't think a lot of people expect him to hit the gap that hard," Fricke said. "He's the juice guy and he brings that intensity. He gets everyone hyped up. We got a safety last week and he was throwing his arms up in front of the student section and they went nuts. He brings that team energy that you need."

Speed on the outside

Argenta also went out of its way to slow leading receiver Shayne Gillen last week. Gillen, along with lineman Isaac Beasley, are the team's two seniors.

On the track, Gillen is the fastest athlete in the Central Illinois Conference after winning the 100-meter dash at last spring's conference meet.

Win No. 6

Last season, the 5-4 Cardinals were the only five-win team that didn't qualify for the playoffs. Fricke would be pleased with a similar season from his young squad.

"That has been the message, we can be in every game we were in last year," Fricke said. "It will be a lot harder without the experience but we are hoping to get more playoff points. Sullivan is playing, Tri-City has improved and Argenta will win some games this year. If we can get to five wins and hopefully six, it will be amazing for this year."

Impending Storm

The Cardinals head to Sangamon Valley/Tri-City (0-1) in Week 2 for their second non-conference games before CIC play begins with a trip to Meridian in Week 3.

The Storm are under new leadership this season, with head coach Carl Spath having taken over for longtime coach Michael Lee. Lee led the program from 2004 and the team qualified for the playoffs seven times. Last season, the Storm finished 1-8.

"They've got a new coach and they are going to line up in a double wing. It's going to be a heavy dose of run and not a lot of pass," Fricke said. "They are going to be physical and that's the kind of thing you worry about with a young team like this. Last week was a good test for that and hopefully we can keep it rolling."