 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warrensburg-Latham tames Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op's offense 49-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Warrensburg-Latham stuffed Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 49-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave Warrensburg-Latham a 28-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News