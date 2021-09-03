Warrensburg-Latham tames Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op's offense 49-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Warrensburg-Latham stuffed Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 49-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave Warrensburg-Latham a 28-0 lead over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op.

